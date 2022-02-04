One person is dead after a scuba diving accident in Ladysmith. (Photo by Tyler Hay)

Scuba diving accident results in fatality in Ladysmith

A boat was met by paramedics at Ladysmith Fisherman’s Wharf

A scuba diving accident in the waters off Ladysmith resulted in a fatality on Friday.

Ladysmith Fire/Rescue, BC Ambulance services and RCMP were on scene around 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Ladysmith Fisherman’s Wharf.

A boat met emergency crews at the boat launch, where an ambulance and air ambulance were waiting.

“It was about a 45 minute run from where they were and unfortunately by the time they got here the patient was deceased,” said Ladysmith Fire Chief Chris Geiger.

 

