Scuba diving accident results in fatality in Ladysmith

A scuba diving accident in the waters off Ladysmith resulted in a fatality on Friday.
Ladysmith Fire/Rescue, BC Ambulance services and RCMP were on scene around 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Ladysmith Fisherman’s Wharf.
A boat met emergency crews at the boat launch, where an ambulance and air ambulance were waiting.
“It was about a 45 minute run from where they were and unfortunately by the time they got here the patient was deceased,” said Ladysmith Fire Chief Chris Geiger.
