RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
WorkSafeBC urges employers to close down if they can’t keep workers cool amid heat wave
Next story
Heat starts to recede on Vancouver Island’s historic heat wave

Just Posted

An aerial firefighting helicopter with a Bambi Bucket can be seen dropping water on a localized spot of the Cherry Creek fire off Clayton Road, Monday night. (TONY SHUMUK/ Special to the AV News)
UPDATE: Firefighters work to extinguish Cherry Creek wildfire

A truck in the Pro class takes off from the starting line during the 2017 Thunder in the Valley event on Stamp Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley drag racers ask for test-and-tune weekend

An aerial firefighting helicopter with a Bambi Bucket can be seen dropping water on a localized spot of the Cherry Creek fire off Clayton Road, Monday night. (TONY SHUMUK/ Special to the AV News)
VIDEO: Aerial tankers brought in to fight wildfire near Port Alberni

Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni smashes all-time heat record