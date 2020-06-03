Arrowsmith Search and Rescue helped locate a cyclist who got lost in a trail in Nanoose Bay on June 1, 2020. (ASAR photo)

Search and rescue crews help locate 62-year-old Nanoose Bay mountain biker

RCMP: Man got lost on trail and did right thing by calling for assistance

A 62-year-old Nanoose Bay man got disoriented while trail riding and had to call Oceanside RCMP for help.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said police received the call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday (June 1). Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called in to help locate the cyclist.

“We told the man to stay put and not get any deeper in the trail,” said Foreman. “They found him a short distance off one of the mountain biking trails. He just didn’t know where he was, so he called us.”

READ MORE: Parksville cyclist hurt after being clipped by passing vehicle

More than 25 members of the ASAR arrived at the scene and it took them less than an hour to find the cyclist. They led the man back to the road and he was able to cycle home.

“He did the right thing by calling us because he was quite tired and really needed help,” said Foreman. “He had enough water but just got lost.”

Foreman said praised the ASAR for their assistance.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a good search and rescue team here,” he said.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMPSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police look for suspect after alleged assault at gas station in Nanaimo
Next story
German man identified as suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Just Posted

A LOOK BACK: maritime history of Alberni Inlet

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

EDITORIAL: It’s time for Canada to admit to its own racism

Make no mistake, racism exists in Canada.

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopens after police incident near Port Alberni

Highway between Port Alberni and the West Coast was briefly closed in both directions

ALBERNI GOLF: First scramble of the 2020 season a success

60 golfers participated in the J & L Mixed Scramble

Kuu-us Crisis Line Society hands out hygiene kits in Port Alberni

Kuu-us and Salvation Army team up to bring food, hygiene kits to those who need them

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Search and rescue crews help locate 62-year-old Nanoose Bay mountain biker

RCMP: Man got lost on trail and did right thing by calling for assistance

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Most Read