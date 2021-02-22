Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo

A 62-year-old man from Hope was plucked off the top of a mountain in Manning Park Monday Feb. 22, after his wife reported him missing the previous day.

RCMP received a call Sunday Feb. 21, at 10 p.m., after the experienced hiker failed to return from an overnight trip.

He was expected to return to an agreed upon parking lot that morning, but didn’t show up.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was alerted and made plans to activate a search at first light.

“He was an experienced backpacker but he had no cell phone or communication device,” said Princeton RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The man had food, proper attire, and cooking equipment, said Hughes.

On Feb.13 three young adults were reported missing to RCMP, when they failed to return from a backcountry skiing trip on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park. GSAR was dispatched and was en-route to Manning when it was determined the missing skiers were safe.

The search for Jordan Naterer, who was reported missing Oct. 12 2020 while presumably hiking on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park, continues.

Naterer is a 25-year-old electrical engineer from Vancouver, and had planned an overnight camping trip. Despite exhaustive search efforts by GSAR, Vancouver police and Naterer’s family, no traces or clues have been found.

Hughes stressed the wisdom of backcountry users carrying satellite communication devices.

“People spend a lot of money to equip themselves, but they don’t consider satellite communication as part of that equipment going into the back country.”

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation
Next story
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued at Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Most Read