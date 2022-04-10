Ian Indridson was last seen the morning of Jan. 10 in Victoria. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Ian Indridson was last seen the morning of Jan. 10 in Victoria. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Search continues three months after Island man’s ‘uncharacteristic’ disappearance

Ian Indridson described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair

The search for Ian Indridson continues three months after the 54-year-old was reported missing.

Victoria police continue to treat the man’s case as high-risk, due to the uncharacteristic nature of the disappearance. High-risk cases are ones where investigators believe the missing person’s health or wellbeing may be in immediate danger.

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair. He is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots and may also be wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweatshirt.

Investigators believe Indridson may have gone to an area near the ocean when he was last seen on the morning of Jan. 10. In late January, Indridson’s wife told Black Press Media that he had strayed from their usual morning routine the day he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: ‘Stuck in a nightmare’: Family still searching for Ian Indridson

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria

Previous story
Port Alberni youth suffers head injuries in bicycle vs. car collision
Next story
Vancouver Island pharmacy’s 25th anniversary marred by social media scam

Just Posted

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike

Star 1 Skaters. Back row is Gitanjali Sharma, Emery Auerbach, Tessa Auerbach and Amiko Poole. Front row is Flora Poole, Blake Netzer and Hannah Lloyd. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Nicola-Cree Belcourt’s family members hold posters of the young woman near the place in Port Alberni where her body was found on April 2, 2022. Her family is appealing to anyone with information on her death to please come forward. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family of woman found deceased in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

A Port Alberni RCMP member talks to a paramedics working on a young cyclist hit on 14th Avenue on Friday, April 8, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni youth suffers head injuries in bicycle vs. car collision