Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

RCMP have suspended a search for a man who was swept away in the fast-moving Peace River last week.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says jet boats and aircraft had been assisting searchers who were on the ground.

She says a dive team was called in, but it was not safe for them to be in the water.

Mounties are not releasing the missing man’s name, but an online fundraising page to help his family identifies him as Aaron Kingma.

Campaign organizer Angie Fallis Patterson writes that Kingma was an amazing husband and father to two daughters, 9 and 1.

A Facebook memorial page says he was from Amsterdam and lived in Calgary.

The GoFundMe page says Kingma had been fishing with some friends by Hudson’s Hope, B.C., along the Peace River last Wednesday when he was swept away by the strong current.

“He tried to swim to safety but was taken under by the undertow and did not resurface,” it said. ”Aaron is still considered missing and despite the amazing efforts and countless hours of search and rescue along with local volunteers they have not been able to locate him.”

The fundraiser page says Kingma was close to his parents, Bill and Katherine, who hold onto hope their son will be found.

An A&W restaurant in the Calgary neighbourhood of Auburn Bay is also raising funds for Kingma’s family. It will donate $1 to the family from every combo sold next Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

