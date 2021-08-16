Search is underway for missing boater near Alberni Inlet

A search and rescue effort is underway in Rainy Bay between Port Alberni and Bamfield after a boat was spotted drifting in the bay without its boater.

Peter Mieras, the owner of Rendezvous Dive Adventures in Rainy Bay, said he and his wife heard the “heavy sound” of a search and rescue helicopter shortly after noon on Monday, Aug. 16.

“We didn’t think much of it in the beginning, but then we saw the RCMP boat come into the bay,” he said.

Mieras and his wife learned that a search effort was underway and hopped into their own skiff to assist.

“We live in this bay, we know every nook and cranny,” said Mieras. “There was quite a bit of manpower put into [the search].”

A spokesperson with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed that a search was launched after a boat was located drifting in the bay with no one on board. They initially received a call about a missing person. The search has had “negative results” so far.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 19 Wing Comox is taking part in the search, as well as two RCMP vessels, the Bamfield Coast Guard and some other volunteer vessels from the area.

Mieras said he has since learned that the drifting boat belonged to a friend, although Mieras did not want to share any details about the identity of the missing person out of respect for their loved ones.

“We’re very sad to learn that we most likely lost a friend of ours in a tragic accident,” said Mieras.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue