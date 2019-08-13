Search of vessel at Horseshoe Bay puts B.C. Ferries behind schedule

A B.C. Ferries route between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay is operating almost an hour behind schedule after a search for a passenger this morning.

The ferry corporation advised via social media that the Queen of Oak Bay is operating 50 minutes behind schedule due to a police incident on an earlier sailing to and from Horseshoe Bay.

“There was a passenger that was in some form of emotional distress that they recognized from a previous trip, and in this instance, on disembarkation of the boat, they found his luggage but not him,” said Sgt. Paul Faris of the West Vancouver Police. “There was some concern that if he’s not on the boat, how did he get off the boat? So that required a full search of the vessel.”

Faris said West Van Police located the man at a park in Horseshoe Bay and that the patient was taken to hospital for care.

The scheduled 11:05 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay departed at 11:55 a.m.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” noted a service notice from B.C. Ferries. “We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reserved status.”

