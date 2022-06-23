(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Search to continue for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Pending approval, the search will likely start on Friday, June 24

The search for 34 year-old Calgary man Oluwaseun Adedeji who disappeared into Okanagan Lake is set to resume, pending approval.

Adedeji has been missing since Saturday, June 18 around 3:45 p.m. after jumping into the lake from a boat and not resurfacing.

Kelowna RCMP is bringing in specialized equipment due to the depth of the water at Squally Point, where he went missing. The equipment will be set up today (June 23) and the search is most likely to continue on Friday (June 24).

COSAR has sonar and an underwater camera they will use as well. With all this equipment, the RCMP and COSAR are also waiting for approval to search from Emergency Management British Columbia.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Provincial swift water rescue teams to resume search for missing Kelowna woman

READ MORE: Man rescued from Okanagan Lake after wind flips boat

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personMissing woman

Previous story
B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back
Next story
All stick no carrot: B.C. cracks down on invasive rabbit populations

Just Posted

A painting by Jillian Mayne titled, “Early Morning Walk to Boucerias.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit showcases ‘Women’s Work’ in Port Alberni

FLYING FUN Jade and Ivy McGregor take a turn on the mobile fun swing amusement ride at the Co-op Members Day outside of the Glenwood Centre on Saturday, June 18. See more from this year’s Alberni District Co-op Members Day on page A7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Co-op invests $25K back into community

Ucluelet Tour de Rock rider Rick Geddes, centre, was in Port Alberni with fellow riders Terry Crawford of Nanaimo, left, and Bonnie Logan of Campbell River for a training ride on May 22, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY RICK GEDDES)
Former Port Alberni resident prepares for 2022 Tour de Rock ride

Anne Ostwald’s art class presents the completed story panels to Amy Needham with the City of Port Alberni (far left). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New City of Port Alberni park receives student artwork