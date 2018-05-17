Three police vehicles flashing their lights and a trail of red markers on the ground let drivers on Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies know that something’s going on May 16. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was found running with personal effects inside and the owner was nowhere to be found.

An ongoing search is being conducted for 41-year-old Benjamin Kilmer, according to Cpl. Tammy Douglas, the RCMP’s district media relations officer.

“North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue are continuing the search and the file remains under investigation,” she said Thursday at noon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Kilmer, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Motorists traveling along Cowichan Lake Road Wednesday night and Thursday morning knew something was up.

First, on Wednesday, they encountered three police vehicles parked by the roadside near the intersection with Menzies Road, lights flashing and a line of marker lights on the road.

Then, by early Thursday, there was a line of cars and various command vehicles parked on Cowichan Lake Road, a helicopter buzzing overhead, and a sign — Search in Progress— that made it clear that Cowichan Search and Rescue were on the job.

 

RCMP in three police vehicles talk to local drivers along Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies Wednesday night before search begins. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

By Thursday morning, a line of cars along the roadside and the Cowichan SAR sign make it clear that a search is underway. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

Just Posted

Virtual simulation engages users in the event of a tsunami hitting Port Alberni

A team from the University of Victoria display a tsunami simulation at the 2018 #BCTECH Summit

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District dives into pool discussions

Facilitated discussion will be funded by the city of Port Alberni

Port Alberni to pursue Jane Austen Festival record again in 2018

Costume workshops begin in anticipation of July fest

Standings settle in Alberni penultimate hoops week

Men’s Spring League action loaded with pivotal match-ups

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Man arrested on Vancouver Island after ramming police with stolen vehicle

Prolific offender faces ‘plethora of charges’ in Parksville-area crime spree

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Most Read