Mission RCMP are searching for an escaped inmate from Mission minimum institution. / Submitted Photo

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

A search is underway in British Columbia for a man who walked away from a minimum-security prison while serving time for a firebombing that killed two children in Calgary.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Sheets was reported missing from the Mission Institution on Saturday.

The 48-year-old prisoner is serving a sentence of more than 14-years for manslaughter and arson for his role in the firebombing that killed a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister in 2004.

Related: Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

A release from the correctional service says an arrest warrant has been issued for Sheets, who may also use the name John Hala.

Sheets escaped from a Vancouver Island prison in 2015 but was quickly recaptured and was granted day parole last August.

A search also continues for another Mission Institution inmate — John Mackenzie — who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder when he did not appear for a head count on Aug. 7.

Related: Convicted murderer still on the loose

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality
Next story
Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Just Posted

Walk with Kuu-us Crisis Line Society and help prevent suicide

Event will be held Sept. 10 in Port Alberni on Suicide Awareness Day

Councillor Denis Sauvé announces intent to run for mayor of Port Alberni

Sauvé is the sixth mayoral candidate for the upcoming October election

ELECTION 2018: Michael Moore pitches for seat on Port Alberni City Council

Five years after moving back to Port Alberni to raise his son, Moore has decided to run for council

Alberni’s Proteau earns silver in Canadian Mid-Amateur

Competition came down to the wire on fourth playoff hole

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

‘Everybody wins’ at Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

Top spring just short of 40 pounds

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

B.C.’s Kelly Olynyk among 6 NBA players for World Cup qualifying

Canada, which went 5-1 through the first round of qualifying, faces Brazil on Sept. 13

Most Read