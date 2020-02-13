Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

A Saanich mariner on his way to the Gulf Islands on Wednesday morning posted a photo of a Seaspan barge drifting sideways between Pender and Salt Spring islands.

Ian Hinkle was headed to salvage a derelict boat with the Cold Water Divers crew when he first saw the barge at about 7:15 a.m. He tweeted a photo of the listing barge and some of its load, wood chips, floating in the Salish Sea. The tug boat operator was circling in an attempt to right the barge.

Seaspan spokesperson Corinna Bork said the affected barge is an unpowered vessel with no fuel or petroleum products on board.

It tipped sideways from an incident around 1 a.m. The barge, carrying wood chips, heeled heavily to its port side. It may have occurred due to the ebb tide as the tug pulled it around Stuart Island, an island just south of Pender in U.S. waters.

By 9:45 a.m. the barge had drifted south in the Haro Straight, just east of Swartz Bay and Portland Island.

The barge was mostly righted by about 10:15 a.m.

“The barge remained under control by its towing tug and continued underway at reduced speed,” Bork said. “A detailed investigation of the incident is currently underway.”

There were no injuries associated with the incident. Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the event.

READ MORE: Dead Boat society moving towards 100 wrecks removed from Salish Sea

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Derelict boatsJuan de Fuca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog
Next story
No injuries reported following Kitimat Scotiabank robbery

Just Posted

Affordable housing project pitched for Port Alberni

Property needs rezoning first, city planner says

Alberni Valley author organizes writers’ expo

A dearth of venues to sell self-published books led author to create her own

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni

Intoxication was an issue, according to Port Alberni RCMP

Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Shadow of Murder premieres Feb. 21

A.W. Neill removed from Port Alberni elementary school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

No injuries reported following Kitimat Scotiabank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

Most Read