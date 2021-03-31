B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew has announced his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership, to be decided in a party vote in February 2022.

Dew ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 2017 election in Vancouver-Mt. Pleasant, which he describes as “B.C.’s staunchest NDP riding.” The seat was won by the NDP’s Melanie Mark, now tourism, arts and culture minister in the majority NDP government that was formed in the unscheduled October 2020 election.

Dew joins Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as the second declared candidate in the leadership contest. Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris have ruled themselves out for the leadership.

In his announcement March 31, Dew described his work as founder of the Forum for Millennial Leadership, a non-partisan organization to encourage a younger generation of leaders. He referred to Premier John Horgan’s remarks on Monday, where Horgan announced new COVID-19 restrictions and told people aged 20 to 39, “don’t blow it for the rest of us.”

“The premier’s tone-deaf remarks this week show the need for a leader who respects young people, understands the complex issues they are facing, and doesn’t play generational politics to score political points,” Dew said.

Dew’s bid for the leadership is endorsed by Matt Toner, former deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party, and retired West Vancouver B.C. Liberal MLA Ralph Sultan, a former engineer and bank executive.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is interim leader of the B.C. Liberals, official opposition in the legislature, until a new leader is selected in a party vote early next year.

RELATED: Skeena MLA Ellis Ross first to declare for leadership

RELATED: B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February

RELATED: Party considers name change before the next election

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC
Next story
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Just Posted

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed to due COVID-19

Bev Frolic of Port Alberni has lived a life of volunteerism in a number of different community organizations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Bev Frolic lives a life of volunteerism

From Cancer Society to COVID-19 vaccines, Frolic finds volunteering a rewarding experience

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Ian Henry, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Kelly McLeod, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Deb Roberts receives her long service award from area director Lance Stephenson for 20 years of service with BC Emergency Health Services. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

BCEHS celebrates staff members’ combined 80 years of experience

Tom Bridger, an electrician with Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd., with the six-metre-long model of Naval ship HMCS Rainbow, sitting in CME’s facility at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni. The large vessel under construction in the background is a geoduck packing ship. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Navy League ship model finds new home

Canadian Maritime Engineering saves model from scuttling in Port Alberni

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
Building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)
SPCA announces opening of new barn in Nanaimo for abused and neglected farm animals

Seasted Stables one of three SPCA facilities in B.C. devoted to caring for farm animals

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
What if that giant freed Suez Canal container ship landed in the Comox Valley?

Our Comox Valley team has a little fun with perspective in the wake of transport ship debacle

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Most Read