A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck hit 170 km west of Port Hardy on Monday, April 22, was only the first of two earthquakes within less two hours Monday afternoon. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck some 78 minutes later some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice. USGS Photo.

Second earthquake in less than two hours strikes off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

A second earthquake in less than two hours rattled parts of Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

According to Natural Resources Canada, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice off the west coast of Vancouver Island at around 2:44 p.m.

No damage was reported, or expected, from the earthquake.

RELATED: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

The second earthquke followed 78 minutes after a 4.6 magnitude quake occurred off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. This second, smaller earthquake happened at a depth of three kilometres 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada also reported no damage from this earlier earthquake.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

Just Posted

Port Alberni workers to honour Day of Mourning on April 28

Annual event honours workers who lost their lives on the job

Tseshaht First Nation athlete honoured with provincial sports award

Rain Thomas competes in three different sports

Alberni Valley firefighters pass the boot for Muscular Dystrophy

Annual fundraiser started in 1967 with Port Alberni Fire Department

Cougars spotted in Sproat Lake neighbourhoods

ACRD director warns residents to keep children, pets close

Who are the Frozen Franklins? Find out at the Alberni Valley Museum

The museum and Echoes in the Ice exhibit are open April 20 during Easter weekend

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

Second earthquake in less two hours strikes off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 staws each year

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Most Read