Emergency services re-route traffic on Highway 4 near McCoy Lake Road after a fatal motor vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Second fatal crash occurs in Alberni Valley

Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route

Port Alberni RCMP have confirmed one fatality in a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 4.

The crash occurred approximately eight kilometres west of Port Alberni on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 4:37 p.m. According to RCMP, a dump truck travelling along Highway 4 collided head on with two other vehicles. The driver of one of those vehicles died at the scene, while the drivers of the other two vehicles appeared to have received only minor injuries.

This is the second fatal crash in the Alberni Valley in one day.

READ: One confirmed dead in Port Alberni motor vehicle accident

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is en route to the scene, as well as the BC Coroner Service and the RCMP Victim Services unit. Traffic along Highway 4 is being re-routed by McCoy Lake Road to the east and Faber Road to the west.

Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said it is “very early” into the investigation and a cause for the accident is not known. “Once again, however, visibility was significantly hampered by the dense fog,” she said.

