Initial indications are that a second fire that cropped up near the site of a forest fire that burned near Loon Lake last week was human-caused. (Port Alberni Fire Dept./ Facebook)

Second fire near Loon Lake extinguished quickly

BC Wildfire Services dealt with new blaze

Puffs of smoke that could be seen billowing on a ridge east of Port Alberni caused some consternation this morning.

The smoke indicated there was a blaze near the site of a forest fire at Loon Lake that took a couple of days to extinguish last week.

READ: Wildfire east of Port Alberni under control

“A BC Wildfire Initial Attack Crew was on scene quickly and was able to knock the fire down,” the Port Alberni Fire Department posted on social media.

The fire, according to the PAFD post, was human caused and is under investigation.


