Swoop Airlines is set to service the Comox Valley Airport in June 2022. (Contributed)

Second low-cost carrier set to land at Comox Valley Airport

Swoop Airlines arriving at YQQ in June 2022

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) welcomes Swoop Airlines to the Comox Valley with service starting in June 2022.

“Swoop’s arrival will generate a lot of excitement for travellers looking for affordable options to reconnect with their friends and family,” said Mike Atkins, Comox Valley Airport’s CEO.

“We are delighted to have Swoop support travel to the Comox Valley, particularly for our tourism partners ready to welcome visitors to the spectacular region we serve.”

Swoop will commence three times weekly service from Edmonton, using their modern fleet of Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

“We are thrilled to begin service to Comox Valley Airport with the announcement of our new non-stop service to Edmonton,” said Charles Duncan, president of Swoop. “With more than three million travellers having already experienced Swoop’s incredible service and ultra-low fares we are confident this new route will be a huge success.”

In October, Flair Airlines announced they will commence flying out of YQQ in March, 2022, with three weekly non-stop flights to both Edmonton and Calgary.

Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop – like Flair Airlines – is an Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC). ULCCs offer unbundled low base fares that only includes the seat; baggage, seat selection, snacks and carry-on bags come at additional fees.

On Vancouver Island, Swoop currently flies to the Victoria International Airport.


