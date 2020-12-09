Second warming centre proposed to serve Port Alberni’s homeless

Lisa George and a group of volunteers that have been working with some of Port Alberni’s vulnerable population hope to open a “pop-up” warming centre that will complement the Bread of Life’s warming centre.
The Bread of Life opened its warming centre on Dec. 4 and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
George would like to set up a warming centre in the parking lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center, across from Dry Creek Park. The alternative warming site would be open from 6 p.m. to midnight daily.
The site is on city property, so George has submitted a proposal to the city to use the parking lot for the temporary warming centre. It would be set up and dismantled daily, she added.