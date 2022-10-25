A security guard was allegedly attacked this past weekend by a man wielding a pipe, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Stock photo)

A security guard was allegedly attacked this past weekend by a man wielding a pipe, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Stock photo)

Security guard allegedly beaten with pipe in downtown Nanaimo

Victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face in attack Saturday, Oct. 22

A security guard was assaulted with a pipe in downtown Nanaimo this past weekend.

The alleged incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as the security guard was doing a foot patrol on Victoria Crescent, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police and emergency health serviced responded to the scene where the victim, who sustained several cuts and bruises to his face, told officers he knew his attacker’s identity and that the suspect had fled just prior to police arriving.

The security guard told police he was near the A&W restaurant when the incident occurred.

“For unknown reasons, the suspect appeared with a pipe and began swinging it at him. The victim raised his hands to protect himself and was struck by the pipe then punched in the face several times,” noted the press release.

The security guard was assessed at the scene by paramedics and elected not to go to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

Police found the suspect about an hour later in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Terminal Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Michael Maud, 52, of Nanaimo but of no fixed address, was formally charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm and will remain in custody to await his next court appearance Nov. 15.

READ ALSO: Statistics show violent crime severity up 44 per cent in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environment Canada predicts incoming atmospheric river won’t hit like 2021 event
Next story
‘Not enough’: Heiltsuk bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony

Just Posted

Kelly McGiffin, left, Dwayne Stern, batboy Jackson and Kirk McGiffin are reviving the Port Alberni Cubs—this time as an over-55 baseball team. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni plans to host national baseball championship

A picture from last year’s haunted ADAPS fundraiser. (COURTESY STEVE GIBSON)
Haunts, howls and bone-shaking dances herald in Halloween in Port Alberni

Larry Spencer, right, has been involved in the logging industry for 45 years. He attended a rally Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Port Alberni backing loggers and their stance against the B.C. government’s recent two-year deferral of old-growth logging. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New B.C. council aims to build resiliency in forestry communities

Funtastic board member Tanya Nagel donates to the EJ Dunn Backpack Program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Funtastic Alberni donates more than $30,000 to charities