Crews were working on removing a crashed semi-trailer from the roadway near Ucluelet’s border on Saturday morning. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Semi-trailer crashes near Ucluelet

Crews were working on removing the semi on Saturday morning

Traffic in and out of Ucluelet has been slowed as crews work to clear a semi-trailer that was involved in an accident near the town’s border on Friday.

The incident reportedly did not involve any other vehicles and crews continued working on removing the semi from the roadway on Saturday morning.

Drivers are advised to expect delays while travelling through the area.

The Westerly News has reached out to the Ucluelet RCMP and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.

More to come….


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
