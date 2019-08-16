Kurt John snapped this photo of bystanders at the scene of a semi-truck crash on Hwy. 4 near Kennedy Lake. (Photo - Kurt John)

Semi-truck crashes on Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays as a semi-truck has crashed near Kennedy Lake.

The Port Alberni Fire Department stated they were headed to the scene around 2 p.m.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
