New legislation proposed by the federal government will ban large oil tankers from stopping or unloading in Haida Gwaii and northern B.C. waters. (File photo/Black Press)

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government’s bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia.

But that’s not a guarantee the bill will survive.

READ MORE: Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

A number of Independent senators are opposed to the bill but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate’s transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory.

They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill.

The report asserted that the bill is politically motivated and will divide the country, inflame separatist sentiment in Alberta and stoke resentment of Indigenous Peoples; it also accused the Trudeau government of intentionally setting out to destroy the economy of Alberta, where the Liberals have little hope of winning seats in this fall’s federal election.

Had senators voted to accept the committee report, the bill would have been killed immediately; rejecting the report means the bill will proceed to third reading in the Senate, during which amendments can be proposed.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Concerns over democracy as Senate committee votes to nix oil tanker ban

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 200 hectares

Just Posted

B.C. announces $45 million investment in Ucluelet schools

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser joined Minister of Education Rob Fleming at USS on Thursday.

Second World War amputee veteran reflects on D-Day 75th anniversary

On June 6, 1944, Toronto’s Allan Bacon was one of thousands of… Continue reading

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: An Alberni man’s life on the doomed HMCS Alberni

Port Alberni’s rich historical roots are tightly entwined in those of D-Day

Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold ladies regatta

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Protesters say clearcuts will destroy orca ‘rubbing beaches’ on North Island

Protesters call for moratorium on old-growth logging

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

Most Read