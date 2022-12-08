Sixteen-year-old Kaydence Bourque was killed at a crosswalk in Saanich on Dec. 6, 2021, and a fundraiser has been created to support his grieving family. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)

Senior charged in death of teen in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Kaydence Bourque was only 16 when he was struck and killed

A driver has been charged a year after a Saanich teen was killed while walking in a crosswalk.

Kaydence Bourque, a 16-year-old student at Reynolds Secondary, had just gotten off the bus on Dec. 6, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was less than 100 feet from his home near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive when he was struck, according to a Facebook post at the time from his mother, Crystal Bourque.

Now, Margarita Citron, 72, has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

Bourque wrote at the time that her son never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead Dec. 7 at 4:20 p.m.

“His body is being kept alive until Thursday at 5:30 a.m., when his organs will be used to save up to eight people,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Bourque said Kaydence was a straight-A student and that he played the saxophone in the school band.

“I can’t believe this is the last time I will ever be able to hold his hand or kiss his head. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. He was so incredibly kind and loving,” she wrote.

