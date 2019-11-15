Emily Vance photo - Multiple first responders attended the scene of a crash on Northwest Bay Road at Wall Beach Road in Nanoose Bay on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Senior dies after suffering medical emergency and crashing vehicle in Nanoose Bay

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for first responders

An 81-year-old Nanoose Bay man has died, after driving off the road following a medical emergency at the wheel on Thursday, Nov. 14.

“It appears that he was in medical distress. He was deceased prior to police arriving on scene,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP.

Foreman said bystanders immediately jumped into action to try and save the man’s life.

“People jumped right into action, but it looks as though he had a major medical issue and… probably died as he was driving off the road,” said Foreman.

The accident took place at approximately 1 p.m., on Northwest Bay Road and Wall Beach Road.

Retired nurse Holly Meadows told The NEWS she arrived to the scene moments after the accident and then started CPR on the driver while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

“The 911 dispatch said to get him out of the car. A man that had taken first aid course got him out and to the ground. Then I started CPR until the ambulances arrived,” she said. “I do not know any of the names of those around me but they sure gave me support,” said Meadows.

“The whole scene was so controlled, dignified and done right. Cannot say enough about our community.”

The vehicle, a light brown sedan, went off the road and struck a tree.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

