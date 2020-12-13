Stock photo

Stock photo

Senior on mid Island fooled by ‘grandson scam,’ even after warning from bank teller

Woman in her 70s scammed out of $6,000, say Nanaimo RCMP

A Nanaimo woman was scammed out of $6,000 by a man claiming to be her grandson, say police.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release warning of the latest case of the “grandson scam,” which happened Dec. 4. A woman in her 70s received a phone call from a man claiming to be her grandson and telling her he had been in an accident in Quebec, had been taken to jail, and needed bail money. He asked her not to tell his parents.

“Sure enough, she made her way to a local chartered bank to withdraw the money. Even after being told by a cashier at the bank that it appeared she was being scammed, she carried on and sent the money,” noted RCMP.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the scam is just one example of many “that can have a financial and emotional impact.”

RCMP took the opportunity to offer tips to the public, warning them that scammers try to tug at victims’ heartstrings.

“Before making any financial commitments, ask the caller several personal questions that only your real grandson would know,” the press release noted. “Even then, get a call-back number and tell a trusted friend or family member what is taking place.”

RCMP say scammers may also contact victims asking for donations to local charities and for causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The charity may not even exist or the scammer may not even be associated to it. To avoid this, ask for information in writing to confirm the charity,” police suggest.

READ ALSO: Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Members of the public can find out information about registered non-profit charities by calling the Canada Revenue Agency at 1-800-267-2384 or online at www.canada.ca/en/services/taxes/charities.html.

Those receiving threatening phone calls about their social insurance numbers being compromised or regarding unpaid taxes should “simply hang up,” RCMP recommend, though those wishing to report the incidents can call 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm.

Scam victims who have lost money or who were tricked into providing confidential information can call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: B.C. Hydro bitcoin scam claims victims in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo senior defrauded out of $14,000 in ‘grandson scam’


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Just Posted

The junior leadership team at ADSS are coordinating their annual food drive as a school-only event this year due to COVID-19 protocols. The foyer was filling up with food donations early on in the campaign. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE ROBERTS, ADSS)
Students at ADSS get creative for annual food drive

Annual door-to-door food collection was cancelled due to COVID-19

A hungry black bear paid a visit to a Beaver Creek home on Friday, Oct. 30. He spent a few hours napping in a tree after eating some leftover apples. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wildlife conflicts down in Alberni Valley and on the West Coast

WildSafe BC reports numbers from 2020 season

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

Travis Jury is wanted by the RCMP for numerous offences. (Submitted photo)
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP ask for help finding wanted man with ties to Victoria, Port Alberni

Travis Jury is considered to be violent

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Paper Excellence invests $13M in upgrades for Port Alberni paper mill

Project will see paper mill increase production of food grade paper

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Stock photo
Senior on mid Island fooled by ‘grandson scam,’ even after warning from bank teller

Woman in her 70s scammed out of $6,000, say Nanaimo RCMP

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook during Team Canada selection camp in Red Deer. Newhook will play forward for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. (Hockey Canada/Rob Wallator)
Former Victoria hockey star Alex Newhook cracks Team Canada

After a month in Red Deer, Newhook ready for World Juniors

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Most Read