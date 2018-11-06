Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

A car and an SUV collided on the highway in front of the Nanaimo Airport on Monday afternoon. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Police are continuing to investigate yesterday’s fatal crash in front of the Nanaimo Airport, but have determined that the woman who died made an unsafe turn.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said a woman in her 80s, from the Nanaimo area, was the person killed in the crash.

She was travelling southbound, turned left and there was a collision with a northbound car. The male driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital for observation with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It appears it was a driver error on the part of the person turning left, in this case, the person who is now deceased,” Halskov said

He speculated that the woman misjudged the speed traffic was travelling toward her.

“The Motor Vehicle Act’s pretty clear about people turning left across traffic. They must wait until it is safe for them to proceed and if they don’t, sadly we have consequences like this that result in a fatality.”

The provincial government announced today that it is lowering speed limits on 15 sections of highway in B.C., including the Trans Canada Highway from Nanaimo to Duncan. Halskov said RCMP would have to wait for and compare data before determining if the lower speed limit would make the highway safer.

“Anytime you have a reduction in speed, you reduce the risk of injury and death where collisions are concerned…” he said. “As far as the officers out there that are working the highways, nothing really changes for us. We do what we’ve always done and we’re going to continue to enforce the posted speed limit.”



