B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)

Seniors advocate to release review of COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities

368 COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities from January 2020 to September 2021 and 1,092 deaths

British Columbia’s seniors advocate is set to release a review of COVID-19 outbreaks in the province’s care facilities.

Isobel Mackenzie said last spring the review will examine more than two dozen of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks at care facilities for seniors to better understand what happened.

Recent data posted by the province’s Centre for Disease Control says there were 368 COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care facilities from January 2020 to September 2021 and 1,092 deaths of residents.

Mackenzie has said factors leading to the outbreaks could be results of the age and size of buildings, whether residents shared rooms, staffing levels, sick leave policies for workers, infection control protocols, and the age and conditions of the residents.

The B.C. government says it has embarked on initiatives to hire more care facility staff and it is aiming to have more single rooms available for residents.

Mackenzie says she has been heartened by the public’s response to calls for improvements to long-term care.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. requires long-term care staff, visitor vaccination by Oct. 12

CoronavirusHealthSeniors

Previous story
Draft policy says even telecommuting public servants must be vaccinated: union exec
Next story
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Zary battles with Nick Marciano of the Cowichan Valley Capitals during a game in Duncan on Oct. 1, 2021. Zary has been named an alternate captain for the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name leadership team ahead of 2021-22 season

Leona Horvath, branch manager for RBC, and Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group of Companies stand in front of the newly-decorated windows on Third Avenue with the cheque that will be delivered to the winning business. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coulson Group offers window into Port Alberni non-profits

A small group of former workers, workers and family members of residents walk with placards protesting conditions at Fir Park Village on Wallace Street and Echo Village on 10th Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Port Alberni. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Protesters hold second rally for senior care homes in Port Alberni

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path