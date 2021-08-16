Sentencing in fatal drunken Parksville hit-and-run case pushed back

The continuation of a sentencing hearing for Ryan John Grob has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Grob, 36, was in a Nanaimo courtroom on Thursday, Aug. 12, to hear the determination of length and conditions for his sentencing in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Parksville in late August 2019.

Grob pleaded guilty to the charge of impaired driving causing the death of Parksville’s Spencer Alexander Moore.

Thursday’s all-day hearing required a continuation for submissions from defence counsel and for Judge Karen Whonnock to render Grob’s sentence.

Whonnock initially scheduled the continuation for Aug. 17, but it has now has been moved to Aug. 24.

