Separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale

Heavy rainfall has contributed to dangerous driving conditions

Two separate slides continue to close the Coquihalla and Hwy. 1 just north east of the Lower Mainland.

The Coquihalla is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with the mudslide that caused the closure between Exit 202 and Exit 217, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Rainshed.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions about nine kilometres north of Yale due to a rockslide. The slide itself took place between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent and the road is closed between Highway 99 and Annis Road.

For the Coquihalla closure, Highway 3 is the alternate route. For the Highway 1 closure, the alternate routes are Highway 3 or 99.

There is currently no estimated reopening time for either route.

