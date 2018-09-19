Septic truck rolls over without a spill west of Port Alberni

No spills occurred when a five-tonne septic truck rolled over west of Port Alberni.

Port Alberni RCMP were called to a single vehicle crash involving a septic truck on Klekhoot Crescent on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The truck had just left a call for service and was travelling down the road when it appears that the driver was momentarily distracted, said RCMP. The truck was steered in the direction of the right hand side ditch, where the truck then rolled onto its roof. The driver was uninjured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

The truck was righted and removed from the ditch without incident. There were no spills from the truck—neither sewage nor fuel. The Ministry of the Environment was advised and the local fire department was on scene to mitigate and contain any potential spill, had there been one.