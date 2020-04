Witnesses saying air ambulance has landed near the scene

UPDATE: Traffic is now single-lane alternating at Clarke Road. Next update on DriveBC will be at 5 p.m. Please use caution in the area, as traffic has been backed up.

Highway 4 has been closed near Whiskey Creek due to a serious accident.

The accident has taken place at Clarke Road and the highway, approximately six kilometres west of Qualicum Beach. Witnesses have reported a pair of medevac helicopters have arrived on scene.

DriveBC is expected to update the road closure at 4 p.m.

auto accident