Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)

Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada reminds residents ‘when thunder roars stay indoors’

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for several parts of B.C.

The watch is in place for the Peace River region, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Chilcotin, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in those areas that can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy.

Residents are urged to stay indoors to prevent injury from lightning strikes.

Thunderstorms also bring increased risk of wildfires. In an update provided on Thursday (July 7), B.C. Wildfire Service lead forecaster, Matt MacDonald said that 11 new fires in the northwest fire centre were sparked by lighting recently.

At the same time, the Nechako and Chilcotin Rivers are under a flood watch, the Quesnel river is under flood warning, and high streamflow advisories are in place for the Kootenays and North Thompson.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Keeping your yard clean of debris can help prevent wildlife fatalities: WildSafeBC
Next story
‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

Just Posted

Ashley Callingbull, from Enoch Cree Nation recently from Port Alberni, was one of 13 finalists for the SI Swimsuit 2023 rookie of the year. She is the first Canadian and first Indigenous woman to be chosen for the swimsuit edition. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY CALLINGBULL)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ashley Callingbull leads by example

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

A mother cat and her four kittens were found abandoned outside of the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch overnight on July 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Anonymous person dumps kittens at Port Alberni SPCA, then steals cans left for donation

XL the Band will headline Day 2 of the Five Acre Co. summer concert series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Five Acre Co. in Port Alberni presents new summer concert series