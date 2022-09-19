Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin facing charge relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning.

The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.

Fortin was later charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, with the case relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988.

Fortin has maintained his innocence and in addition to his criminal case, is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

In challenging his removal, Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.

While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.

CoronavirusLaw and justiceMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state closed
Next story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital

Just Posted

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home

A stream of water from the Harbour Chieftain fireboat can be seen as crews fight a fire aboard a 35-foot aluminum work vessel in the Alberni Harbour on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JOANNA STANGOWITZ)
Man forced to jump into Alberni Harbour after boat explodes