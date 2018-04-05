The tsunami inundation zone is pictured above. ACRD.BC.CA

Share your tsunami evacuation experiences

UBC researchers are looking for input from Alberni Valley residents

Did you take part in the tsunami evacuation in the Alberni Valley on January 23?

If so, researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) are looking for your input to help create more tsunami-resilient communities across the country.

Researchers are putting together a study using results from a survey that will look into how affected residents perceived the tsunami warning and evacuation in January. The survey is looking for feedback about communication, response and overall thoughts and feelings about the evacuation from Alberni Valley residents.

READ: ‘This is only a test’

The survey can be filled out at http://tsunamiresearch.ca.

Over the next few days, researchers will also be going door-to-door in the inundation zone to present the same survey to households.

“We understand that it might be uncomfortable for some to do online, or they might not have access,” lead investigator Dr. Ryan Reynolds explained. “We’re trying to get as many from the inundation zone as possible.”

The project only requires one survey per household, he added, but Alberni Valley residents do not have to live in the inundation zone in order to fill out the survey.

The information gleaned from this study will help researchers at UBC in the development of better evacuation plans and emergency communication. This will also be shared with local municipalities, such as the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, to help reduce difficulties in future evacuations.

“We’re going to be compiling and aggregating the results,” said Reynolds. “The city will have access to the compiled information.”

Only a small research team will have access to the raw data.

The door-to-door survey will be taking place until Monday, April 9, but you have until the end of the month to complete the online survey. The survey can be completed in approximately 15 minutes.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

