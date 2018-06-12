Sharie Minions announces mayoral run for Port Alberni

Before a crowd of supporters on Tuesday, June 12, Port Alberni city councillor Sharie Minions announced her intention to seek the top office in the next civic election.
Minions grew up in Port Alberni, where she now lives with her husband and four children. She is a successful entrepreneur and is finishing up her first term on council.
“Deciding to run for mayor was not an easy decision for me,” she told people at the event at Victoria Quay. “As I struggled with whether or not to put my name up against the current mayor’s, I kept coming back to one overriding fact. The mayor and I see vastly different futures for this community.”
Her vision is for a vibrant, welcoming waterfront community that values all people and is able to find balance between good jobs and quality of life. She believes there can be a new way of doing business, a new set of priorities and a new future for Port Alberni, but it will require a shift in focus.
By working together, Minions said she believes Port Alberni can create a bright future for the community where economy and quality of life do not need to compete—one where good jobs and environmental sustainability go hand in hand and where small businesses thrive and storefronts are full. As a small business owner, she knows this well.
She said the community needs a strong leader to help create a shift in focus.
“I am that leader,” she said on Tuesday. “I will be your voice.”