RCMP are trying to identify a suspect accused of spitting on a worker at Walmart on Sept. 19. (Photo submitted)

Shoplifting suspect allegedly spits on worker at store in Nanaimo

Suspect became aggressive when confronted by loss prevention officer at Walmart, say RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly spat on a loss prevention officer after being confronted for shoplifting.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in Walmart at Woodgrove Centre.

Police were told that the suspect became confrontational when approached by the loss prevention officer and spat on the worker several times before running from the store.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 30-40 years old, with a medium build, light-coloured hair and was wearing a brown-green jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-34521.

Crime

