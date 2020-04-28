Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper just received his second lottery win in a few years, this one a $500,000 Lotto Max prize. (Contributed)

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

Thanks to his beloved dog Max, Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper has now won the lottery not once, but twice.

Piper is celebrating a $500,000 win after he matched all four Extra numbers in the March 24 Lotto Max draw.

He told the BC Lottery Corporation when he claimed his ticket that he won $100,000 a few years ago; he continues to play in memory of his dog Max.

“I like playing Lotto Max because my dog’s name was Max, so this helps me remember him,” Piper said, explaining his good fortune can be partly credited to his four-legged friend as he bases his number choices on him.

Piper purchased his ticket at the Salmon Arm Chevron.

Read more: Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Read more: Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

He learned of his most recent win at home after checking his ticket results on the BCLC Lotto! App.

“I put the ticket away and went to work like nothing had happened. I wasn’t sure what to think of it, so it was nice to have some time to think about it.”

Once it had sunk in, he told his dad and a friend at work. Still in disbelief he had won for a second time, Piper scanned the ticket again in front of them.

The first item on his wish list is a house.

“It feels great. I get to buy the house of my dreams. It’s a strange feeling – I enjoyed seeing all those zeros pop up on my phone.”


