Authorities in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (The Canadian Press)

Sighting of B.C. fugitives near Moose Jaw, Sask. ‘not credible’, says RCMP

Tip came in over the weekend that the two suspects were in Saskatchewan

A possible sighting of two BC fugitives in Saskatchewan has proved to be false.

The Saskatchewan RCMP were investigating a tip that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni, suspects in the homicides of three people in northern B.C. more than two weeks ago, were spotted near Moose Jaw, Sask. That tip was not credible, RCMP Cpl. Rob King said.

“There was what was thought to be a sighting over the weekend. The sighting was investigated and…was determined to not be the two suspects,” King said.

“The sighting was false. There’s no indication they are in the Moose Jaw area in any way, shape or form.”

READ: RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

RCMP in Manitoba sent their underwater recovery team to the Nelson River to search for evidence after an aluminum boat and some other items were spotted on shore during an aerial search. The location in question was several kilometres away from where an SUV the pair were known to be driving was torched nearly two weeks ago.

RCMP had searched the water 29 metres around the items but turned up nothing. A roadblock was set up outside Sundance, Man., which was once a community built to house workers from the Limestone Generating Station hydro project on the Nelson River. The community was closed down in 1992 when the hydro project was completed.


