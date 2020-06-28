A sign that Lisa Petterson of Merville erected a week ago at Port Alberni’s Gyro Williamson Park asking for information on her missing father has now gone missing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Sign asking for information on Vancouver Island man missing from Port Alberni goes missing

Lisa Petterson put the sign up asking for information on her father, missing for 24 years

One week ago, Lisa Petterson of Merville was in Port Alberni to put up a sign asking for information on her missing father. Now, Petterson wants to know where her sign went.

The sign was discovered missing the afternoon of Sunday, June 28, 2020. Only the lumber was left in Gyro Williamson Park, a spot Petterson and her family chose for the sign because residents and visitors alike drive past it on Johnston Road. It is the main road into Port Alberni, and also one of the last places her father had been before he disappeared.

“I’m disappointed,” Petterson said on Sunday. “Can anyone tell me what happened? Somebody took my sign down regarding my Dad’s disappearance. It was there yesterday.

READ: ‘Where’s my Dad?’ Vancouver Island woman searches for father 24 years after disappearance

“It was a metal sign and I would really like it back,” Petterson posted on Facebook. She asks if anyone has any information about her sign to send her a message via Facebook. She has a page set up on Facebook called “Where’s My Dad?”.

Petterson’s father Don disappeared on June 9, 1996 from Port Alberni. He had spent the night in the RCMP station after being picked up inebriated in Williamson Park 24 years ago. He walked out of the station on June 9, withdrew $300 from a bank on Johnston Road and was never heard from again.

Petterson returned to Port Alberni on Father’s Day 2020 to put up the sign and publicly ask if anyone has information on her father’s disappearance. She has been searching for information for 24 years and thought the sign, which featured a photo of her father, might jog someone’s memory.

“I believe somebody knows something. Maybe they’re scared,” she said.


Courtenaymissing personPort AlberniRCMP

