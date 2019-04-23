Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons during a marathon voting session Thursday March 21, 2019 in Ottawa. Singh says he decided to “take a chance” and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he decided to “take a chance” and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims.

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book, Love & Courage, released today.

READ MORE: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he was abused when he was 10 years old, by a martial-arts instructor.

He tells The Canadian Press he feels a responsibility to use his national platform in a way that could do some good.

He also says his childhood experiences have helped him to handle public scrutiny as a national political leader.

Singh says that even if he endures a lot of criticism, the experience isn’t “nearly as bad” as what he’s lived through before.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Despite five extra weeks’ paternity leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

Just Posted

San Group ups plans for mill, remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni

Company moves new mill site after public input

Crooner classics past and present in spotlight, courtesy of Ken Lavigne

Island tenor prepares for upcoming concert tour of Let Me Be Frank!

Port Alberni workers to honour Day of Mourning on April 28

Annual event honours workers who lost their lives on the job

Tseshaht First Nation athlete honoured with provincial sports award

Rain Thomas competes in three different sports

Alberni Valley firefighters pass the boot for Muscular Dystrophy

Annual fundraiser started in 1967 with Port Alberni Fire Department

VIDEO: Alberni Valley celebrates Easter weekend

Port Alberni children enjoy Easter egg hunts and spring activities

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ paternity leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

UPDATE: Missing kayakers located safe and sound in Welcome Bay

Pair were reported missing April 22, in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Most Read