Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his team is united as he prepares to meet tomorrow with caucus members in Surrey, B.C.

Singh took over the helm of the beleaguered federal party almost a year ago and longtime NDP members want him to show his vision for the 2019 election which is just over a year away.

NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has afforded the NDP a lot of space to show Canadians that the Liberal government is failing progressive voters.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

READ MORE: Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

He says he is personally disappointed Singh has yet to offer a clear plan to Canadians, adding the leader must put out a vision statement and prove the NDP can court those progressive voters.

MacLachlan says there is some hope among the base of the party that Singh’s bid for a seat in Parliament will help the party test drive its narrative for 2019.

Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South after NDP MP Kennedy Stewart announced he would run as mayor in Vancouver but there is no date yet set for that byelection.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires
Next story
Ladysmith man saves dog from cougar attack

Just Posted

Young Port Alberni musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan was invited up on stage in Vancouver

Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Accident occurred west of Koen Road Sunday evening

Housing crisis must be number one issue, says MP Gord Johns

Affordable housing forum hears frustration, anguish over plight of low-income renters

Alberni Valley Gleaning Project is fruitful for all involved

More to gleaning than meets the eye

Port Alberni city councillor Jack McLeman calls it a career

McLeman has worked in municipal politics for 13 years

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Ladysmith man saves dog from cougar attack

It happened Sept. 10 near a popular walking trail

Comox Valley Ribfest goes this weekend

Rib lovers won’t want to miss this three-day “feast-ival”

Teenage girl from Nanaimo missing, family concerned

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Brianna Fisher

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Most Read