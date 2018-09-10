Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital after the vehicle they were in drove off the road, down an embankment and was pinned between trees near Coombs.

The accident occurred west of Koen Road on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. Two of the vehicle’s three passengers were flown to hospital by a BC Ambulance helicopter and the other was driven by BC Ambulance.

“One patient was extricated,” said Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department chief Aaron Poirier. “Arrowsmith S.A.R and Coombs Fire worked in conjunction to perform the rescue up the bank.”

Information on injury information was not immediately available.

Poirier is unsure what caused the black Hyundai to drive off the road.

He said along with Coombs Fire, BC Ambulance, Oceanside RCMP and the Central Island Traffic Services all attended to the crash with multiple units.

The accident closed Highway 4 for a period of time.

“There was lots of traffic backed up but [the road] wasn’t closed that long,” Poirier said.

