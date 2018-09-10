Photo submitted by Aaron Poirier Members of the Arrowsmith S.A.R and Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department attend a single vehicle accident on Koen Road near Coombs on Sunday, Sept. 9. A black Hyundai drove off the road sending the vehicle’s three passengers to the hospital.

Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Accident occurred west of Koen Road Sunday evening

Three people were sent to hospital after the vehicle they were in drove off the road, down an embankment and was pinned between trees near Coombs.

The accident occurred west of Koen Road on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. Two of the vehicle’s three passengers were flown to hospital by a BC Ambulance helicopter and the other was driven by BC Ambulance.

“One patient was extricated,” said Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department chief Aaron Poirier. “Arrowsmith S.A.R and Coombs Fire worked in conjunction to perform the rescue up the bank.”

Information on injury information was not immediately available.

Poirier is unsure what caused the black Hyundai to drive off the road.

He said along with Coombs Fire, BC Ambulance, Oceanside RCMP and the Central Island Traffic Services all attended to the crash with multiple units.

The accident closed Highway 4 for a period of time.

“There was lots of traffic backed up but [the road] wasn’t closed that long,” Poirier said.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

 

Photo submitted by Aaron Poirier Members of the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department attend a single vehicle accident on Koen Road near Coombs on Sunday, Sept. 9. A black Hyundai drove off the road sending the vehicle’s three passengers to the hospital.

Previous story
B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief
Next story
Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Just Posted

Young Port Alberni musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan was invited up on stage in Vancouver

Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Accident occurred west of Koen Road Sunday evening

Housing crisis must be number one issue, says MP Gord Johns

Affordable housing forum hears frustration, anguish over plight of low-income renters

Alberni Valley Gleaning Project is fruitful for all involved

More to gleaning than meets the eye

Port Alberni city councillor Jack McLeman calls it a career

McLeman has worked in municipal politics for 13 years

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Ladysmith man saves dog from cougar attack on Holland Creek trail

A public alert has been issued by the Town of Ladysmith after… Continue reading

Comox Valley Ribfest goes this weekend

Rib lovers won’t want to miss this three-day “feast-ival”

Teenage girl from Nanaimo missing, family concerned

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Brianna Fisher

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Most Read