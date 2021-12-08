Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces bars closing and other restrictions for parts of northern B.C., Oct. 14, 2021. Those restrictions have been expanded to all of the Northern Health region until Jan. 31, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Six more deaths Wednesday, 379 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Health care outbreaks stable as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province Wednesday, a similar rate to earlier this week, with fewer people in hospital with serious illness associated with the coronavirus.

There are 224 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Dec. 8, down from 242 in the past 24 hours, with 77 in intensive care, down from 82. There were six deaths reported, three in Island Health, two in Fraser Health and one in Northern Health.

There were no new health care outbreaks declared Dec. 8, leaving five active, including at George Derby Centre long-term care in Burnaby and an area of Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.0% of cases, out of the 12% of B.C. residents aged 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, they accounted for 67.5% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases for Dec. 8 by region:

• 104 new cases in Fraser Health, 924 active

• 64 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 497 active

• 94 new cases in Interior Health, 580 active

• 49 new cases in Northern Health, 276 active

• 65 new cases in Island Health, 595 active

