Six people are in police custody after shots were fired at a home in Harewood on Monday, Jan. 17. (News Bulletin file photo)

Six people are in police custody after shots were fired at a home in Harewood on Monday, Jan. 17. (News Bulletin file photo)

Six people arrested after shots fired in Nanaimo

No one injured in incident, RCMP investigating home in Harewood

Six people were arrested and remain in custody after RCMP were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in Harewood.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police rushed to the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

RCMP say numerous officers responded to the incident, which occurred at a property known to police. The six adults were arrested without incident and “there were no reported injuries from the shots fired.”

“Police have secured the residence while investigators prepare a judicial authorization to allow officers to enter the home and search for evidence,” the release noted.

READ ALSO: Man shot and seriously injured on Nanaimo’s View Street


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. fitness facilities call for COVID-19 closures to be ended
Next story
Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Just Posted

The School District 70 (Pacific Rim) office is located in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
School District 70 begins search for new superintendent

The City of Port Alberni started a three-stream waste collection service in late 2021. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACRD ponders waste collection service in rural Alberni Valley areas

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Keaton Mastrodonato, centre, played with the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs for three seasons. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumnus earns Hobey Baker nod for second straight year