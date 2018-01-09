Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers, has claimed the life of a 36-year-old Alberta man.

RCMP say Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue recovered the body of of the skier who was caught in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP and Search and Rescue were notified of the fatal avalanche at about 6 pm Jan. 8, in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie Monday afternoon.

Searchers located and recovered the body of the victim shortly thereafter.

A release from the RCMP say so far the investigation has revealed that the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers.

Fernie Search and Rescue technicians also removed the remaining members of the ski group out of the area to safety and have completed the recovery of the deceased.

The BC Corner Service and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

RCMP say no further information is being released.

Forecasted conditions in the region are very dangerous, according to Avalanche Canada, with natural avalanches likely and human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Last McLean family member in Alberni Valley dies
Senior pushes back against intruder in her Nanaimo home

