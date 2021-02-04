Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)

Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

Skip The Dishes is forcing British Columbians who order-in to pay more in what’s being called a “tone-deaf” move by B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association president Ian Tostenson.

On Wednesday, the company tacked on a $0.99 surcharge on B.C. orders after the province introduced a cap on delivery fees amid the pandemic.

“Previously, apps like Skip the Dishes charged around 30 per cent to restaurants for providing delivery services,” explained Tostenson.

Food Service COVID-19 legislation now restricts apps like Skip the Dishes from charging restaurants more than 15 per cent of a meal’s cost for delivery.

The emergency order also prevents companies from cutting the pay of delivery drivers.

A Skip the Dishes spokesperson told Black Press Media the “B.C. fee” was added to prevent “impact to the service and support we’re able to provide all of our stakeholders.”

Tostenson said restaurants are being “held hostage” by companies like Skip the Dishes, which stand to profit off of their need to pivot their business strategies amid the pandemic.

“Delivery became critical as in-store dining was restricted,” the CEO explained. “It’s disrespectful to do this.”

The B.C. fee is the first temporary surcharge Skip the Dishes has added to its services. It plans to rescind the fee when the order is lifted.

READ MORE: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily


