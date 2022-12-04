RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain RCMP Const. Yang cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: B.C. police watchdog

The matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges

British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared a slain Burnaby RCMP constable of wrongdoing after she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death.

The Independent Investigations Office says after a review of all available evidence its chief civilian director determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence.

It says the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and the IIO later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

Ham has since been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death.

“Due to concurrent court proceedings related to the incident, the IIO’s public report will not be released on the IIO website until that process has concluded,” the IIO said in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Veterans’ cases raise fresh concerns about expanding assisted dying law
Next story
Canadiens goalie Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms Bill C-21

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni city council to keep afternoon meetings

Fire crews and the RCMP respond to a fire in the ATM vestibule at the Royal Bank on Third Avenue, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (JERRY FEVENS/ Special to the AV News)
Fire at Royal Bank in Port Alberni starts in little library

The artwork on the Wolf Tower was designed by Tseshaht artist Willard Gallic Jr. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tell us a story: enter the Alberni Valley News’ annual holiday story contest

A City of Port Alberni single axle plow truck waits to turn left from Napier Street onto Third Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Snowplowing 101: what happens when a west coast storm hits