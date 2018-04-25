Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

A small aircraft carrying six people has made an emergency landing on a Calgary street.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in this morning from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when the pilot radioed in that the aircraft was running low on fuel.

RELATED: Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, a police spokesman, says the plane came down shortly before 6:00 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport near the Trans-Canada Highway.

None of the four passengers and two crew members were hurt.

RELATED: Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Lepchuk says there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and there are no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the plane’s flight, or who owns the aircraft.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report
Next story
Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

Just Posted

Dragon boating draws interest in Port Alberni

Annual open house had participants young and old

Port Alberni’s Pot Luck Ceramics donates $10K to hospice

Ty Watson House kitchen to benefit from annual donation

Port Alberni gym puts the art in martial arts

Matt Goodwin, Shay Hebert offer kickboxing at all levels

Crime rate, drug overdoses still rising in Port Alberni

Major Crime Unit investigating drug trafficking files

Port Alberni business community celebrates excellence

Annual community awards portray diversity in Alberni Valley businesses

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

Most Read