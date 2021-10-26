Small Yukon town told to shelter in place amid reports of active shooter

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation.”

Faro residents are being ordered to shelter in place by the Yukon RCMP.

RCMP have promised more information to come.

The Town of Faro announced via Facebook that an active shooter is in the community.

“PLEASE stay home and lock your doors until further notice,” the post says.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

More to come. — Yukon RCMP (@YukonRCMP) October 26, 2021

