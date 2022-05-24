Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty (right) said the fire started inside the car dealership. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorCampbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty (right) said the fire started inside the car dealership. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
A ladder truck was brought in to fight the fire. Photo by Ronan O'Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Smoke was visible from kilometres away. Photo courtesy Katie CrombieSmoke was visible from kilometres away. Photo courtesy Katie Crombie
Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River MirrorCrews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Firefighters spray down the roof of Campbell River Hyundai after a car caught fire on Tuesday, May 24. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorFirefighters spray down the roof of Campbell River Hyundai after a car caught fire on Tuesday, May 24. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
The fire at Campbell River Hyundai was brought under control shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River MirrorThe fire at Campbell River Hyundai was brought under control shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

A large amount of smoke was seen over Campbell River due to a fire at a local car dealership early on Tuesday (May 14) afternoon.

Campbell River fire crews got a call at around 12:49 p.m. for a vehicle fire at a dealership, that quickly spread to the roof of the shop building.

”We arrived on scene… and had heavy smoke showing from the building that had the fire inside,” said chief Thomas Doherty on scene. “The fire extended up to the roof as well, we were able to successfully knock that down.”

Five vehicles from the Campbell River Fire Department were on scene attending to the fire: two ladder trucks, two engines and one rescue truck. Ladder trucks were tackling smoke that was coming from the roof of the building.

An ambulance was also on scene.

There were no injuries reported related to the fire.

Doherty said that the smoke proved challenging at first, but the crews were able to knock the fire down relatively quickly. They will continue to be on scene for a few hours this afternoon monitoring and putting out hot spots.

